Tokyo's Net Population Inflow Rises to 68,000 in 2023

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's net population inflow stood at 68,285 in 2023, far exceeding the previous year's 38,023, a survey by the internal affairs ministry showed Tuesday.

The net population inflow, or the number of people moving into Tokyo minus those moving out of the Japanese capital, rose for the second consecutive year, approaching levels before the COVID-19 pandemic.

