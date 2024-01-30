Japan Foreign Min. Opposes Changing Status Quo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed her opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force in a policy speech before parliament Tuesday.

"I am convinced that we must not accept any unilateral change to the status quo by force," Kamikawa said in the speech at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, referring to her visit to Ukraine this month.

While calling for China to behave responsibly, Kamikawa pledged to promote "a mutually beneficial relationship based on common strategic interests" with the country in a comprehensive way.

The Japan-U.S. alliance is the "foundation of peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," she asserted, showing a determination to further strengthen the deterrence and coping capabilities of the alliance.

She said that Japan will strengthen its cooperation with the United States, Australia and India as well as with the pair of the United States and South Korea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]