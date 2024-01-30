Shipment Ban Lifted for 10 More Daihatsu Models

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Tuesday lifted its shipment suspension order on 10 minivehicle models manufactured by Daihatsu Motor Co. after confirming their safety following the automaker's fraudulent safety test scandal.

The 10 models include the Mira e:S and the Hijet Cargo as well as the Pixis Epoch, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., the parent of Daihatsu, and the Pleo Plus, which is provided to Subaru Corp.

The ministry earlier this month withdrew its shipment suspension order for five Daihatsu cargo vehicle models. The order remains in place for 12 other Daihatsu models.

In December, the ministry ordered Daihatsu to halt shipments of all models following the revelation of its safety test cheating. The ministry has since conducted safety tests for 45 domestic models.

