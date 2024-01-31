50 Years On: Long Way Off for Naha Military Port Relocation

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Fifty years have passed since the United States agreed to return to Japan the land of the U.S. forces' Naha military port in Okinawa Prefecture.

In 2022, the two countries decided on the shape of the new facility in the prefecture to which the functions of the military port will be transferred. The current site of the port, the Naha Port Facility, will come back to Japan after the relocation.

The planned return, however, has been delayed to as early as the late 2030s from as early as fiscal 2028 as previously projected.

Located in the Okinawa capital of Naha, the port is used to send supplies to the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps in Japan's southernmost prefecture. It sits on vast land near downtown Naha and Naha Airport, which is drawing attention as a promising development site.

In 1995, a coastal area in Urasoe was picked as the relocation destination. The Urasoe city government accepted the relocation plan in 2001, but in 2013, its citizens elected as their new mayor Tetsuji Matsumoto, who won by rejecting the relocation plan.

