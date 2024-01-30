Japan Public Debt Interest Payments to Hit 15 T. Yen in FY '27

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's interest payments on the national debt are estimated to hit 15.3 trillion yen in fiscal 2027, up 1.6-fold from fiscal 2024 starting in April, it was learned Tuesday.

According to Finance Ministry estimates based on the fiscal 2024 initial budget plan, the government's general-account spending will swell to 123.1 trillion yen in fiscal 2027, of which debt-servicing costs--for redeeming Japanese government bonds and making JGB interest payments--will take up 34.2 trillion yen.

Those estimates were figured under the assumption that 3 pct nominal economic growth will continue from fiscal 2024 and that the benchmark 10-year JGB yield will go up to 2.4 pct from 1.9 pct.

The government will provide the estimates for parliamentary deliberations on the budget plan.

