Japan Govt to Submit Joint Child Custody Bill

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is slated to submit a bill during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, to revise the Civil Code to allow divorced parents to share custody of their children.

On Tuesday, the family law subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, approved a draft outline of the planned bill, which is expected to be approved at a general meeting of the council in mid-February and then submitted to Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi.

According to the Justice Ministry, three of 21 subcommittee members voted against the draft outline, but it was adopted by a majority vote.

Currently in Japan, only one of the divorced parents is granted parental custody.

The draft outline calls for a new provision obliging both parents to respect each other, and for divorce negotiations to determine which one or both of them will hold parental authority.

