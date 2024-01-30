Japan's Food Exports Hit Record High for 11 Years in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural and food products grew 2.9 pct in 2023 from the previous year to 1,454.7 billion yen, hitting a record high for the 11th straight year, the agricultural ministry said Tuesday.

The growth came as the yen weakened against other major currencies, and people worldwide had more opportunities to eat out following the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

Still, exports fell 2.9 pct in the second half as China imposed a blanket ban on imports of Japanese fishery products in August in protest against the release into the ocean of tritium-containing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The Japanese government has set a target of increasing the country's exports of agricultural and food products to 2 trillion yen in 2025 and 5 trillion yen in 2030.

