Japan MOF Suzuki Pledges Fiscal Reform

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday promised to carry out fiscal reform after government spending soared in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the persistent inflation.

The government will take further action to bring the fiscal structure back to normal, Suzuki said in a fiscal policy speech before both chambers of parliament, after the recent submission of the fiscal 2024 draft budget.

He said the government will strive to achieve fiscal consolidation while promoting structural wage hikes and private demand-led economic growth.

Under the draft budget, the total general-account spending is put at 112,571.7 billion yen for the year starting in April, down for the first time in 12 years.

But the amount is still at the second-highest level on record, only after the 114 trillion yen secured under the fiscal 2023 initial budget.

