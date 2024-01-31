Japan LDP's Motegi Faction Agrees on Shift to Policy Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Members of the Liberal Democratic Party faction headed by Toshimitsu Motegi, the Japanese ruling party's secretary-general, have agreed to convert their faction into a policy group not involved in financial or personnel affairs.

Despite the agreement, made at a meeting Tuesday, confusion in the faction is expected to continue as more members are considering leaving the faction.

At the meeting, former Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa announced his intention to quit the faction. Some other members are planning to follow suit, including Hajime Funada, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

"We've decided to continue discussions while sharing the idea of dissolving the faction and breaking away from money and personnel affairs," economic and fiscal policy minister Yoshitaka Shindo, who also serves as the faction's top secretary, told reporters after the meeting.

The faction will discuss whether to close its office and how to manage the planned policy group.

