Ex-Lawmaker Gets Civil Rights Suspension over LDP Money Scandal

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Summary Court has suspended former lawmaker Yaichi Tanigawa's civil rights for three years over a high-profile money scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, it was learned Tuesday.

Tanigawa, 82, who left the LDP and resigned as a House of Representatives lawmaker earlier this month, was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 million yen for violating the political funds control law.

While the period of civil rights suspension is five years in principle, the summary court gave Tanigawa a three-year suspension, apparently taking into account circumstances including his resignation as a lawmaker.

The court imposed the same penalties on Kazuo Sasaki, a former accounting official of the LDP faction formerly led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who had also been summarily indicted.

According to the indictment, Tanigawa was accused of failing to report about 43 million yen in revenues, including kickbacks from the LDP's largest faction, once led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Sasaki was accused of failing to report about 30 million yen in revenues from fundraising parties.

