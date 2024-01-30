8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Production Logs 1st Rise in 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Total domestic vehicle production at eight major Japanese automakers rose 16.1 pct from the previous year to 8.57 million units in 2023, up for the first time in five years, according to data released by the companies on Tuesday.

The production recovery came after semiconductor shortages eased.

Seven of the eight companies reported higher domestic production, with five posting double-digit growth.

Toyota Motor Corp. logged a production increase of 3.37 million units, up 26.9 pct, exceeding three million units for the first time in four years. Toyota considers production of at least three million units necessary to maintain jobs at home. Nissan Motor Co. recorded a 28.5 pct increase.

Meanwhile, domestic output declined 5.5 pct at Daihatsu Motor Co., which has shut down domestic factories due to its fraudulent test scandal. In December alone, its output slumped 33.1 pct from a year earlier.

