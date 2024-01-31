Japan Bigmotor Worker Held for Cutting Down Roadside Trees

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested an employee of used car dealer Bigmotor Co. for his alleged involvement in cutting down roadside trees in front of a Bigmotor store in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Employee Toshiyuki Kamohara, 51, was held on Tuesday on suspicion of damaging property by cutting down the trees in front of the outlet in Kawasaki, which neighbors the Kanagawa capital of Yokohama.

Kamohara is the first Bigmotor worker that has been arrested over the scandal-tainted company's inappropriate practice of felling roadside trees around Bigmotor stores in many parts of the country.

A member of the company's environment improvement promotion committee, Kamohara is believed to have instructed staff at the Kawasaki outlet to cut the trees.

In a noncompulsory interview that preceded his arrest, however, he denied giving any such instruction, contradicting the objective evidence for his instructions, investigative sources said.

