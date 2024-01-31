Japan Box-Office Revenues Up 3.9 Pct in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's box-office revenues in 2023 rose 3.9 pct from the previous year to 221,482 million yen, up for the third consecutive year, led by the popularity of anime films, an industry group has said.

The number of movie theater goers climbed 2.3 pct to 155,535,000, according to the Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan.

The country's box-office revenues "have almost recovered to levels before the novel coronavirus crisis," said Yoshishige Shimatani, head of the association.

The Top Three Japanese movies were all anime films.

"The First Slam Dunk" ranked first with 15.87 billion yen in revenue. "Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine" came second with 13.88 billion yen, followed by "The Boy and the Heron" with 8.84 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]