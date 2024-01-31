Russia's Medvedev Repeats Claim over Isles Disputed with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has reiterated his country's claim that the northwestern Pacific islands called the Northern Territories by Japan are part of Russia, according to a Tass news agency report.

On Tuesday, the report quoted Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, as saying on social media that the so-called Northern Territories are part of Russian territory and that he does not care about public sentiment in Japan.

He responded to a policy speech before parliament delivered the same day by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who underscored the policy of resolving his country's territorial dispute over the islands with Russia to conclude a World War II peace treaty while continuing its sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine.

The Northern Territories refer to the Russian-held islands claimed by Japan. They were seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of the war.

According to the Tass report, Medvedev said that the so-called territorial issue has been resolved forever with Russia's constitutional revision in 2020 that prohibits ceding territory. He also said that as before, his country is ready to negotiate a peace treaty if the talks do not cover the island issue.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]