IAEA On-Site Review Confirms Safety of Fukushima Treated Water

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The International Atomic Energy Agency released a report Tuesday saying that its on-site review has confirmed the safety of Japan's discharge of tritium-containing teated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

The report said, "The equipment and facilities (for the water release) are installed and operated in a manner that is consistent with...the relevant international safety standards." Meanwhile, it stressed the need to continue to review the water release.

Japan's Foreign Ministry issued a statement the same day saying that the IAEA's review is "extremely important in ensuring reliability and transparency," and that Japan "will continue to work firmly to gain further understanding" from the international community.

The IAEA sent a review mission to Japan from Oct. 24 to 27. The mission, which included experts from China and South Korea, held hearings with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., the operator of the nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, and the Japanese government, and also inspected the water discharge facilities at the plant.

On Tuesday, the IAEA also released the results of an international comparison of the ability to analyze treated water, and reported that the results show that Japan's measurement capability is reliable.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]