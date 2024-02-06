Police Dogs alongside Tokyo Police for over Century

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has always been accompanied by police dogs since the organization became the first in Japan to introduce dogs in police activities back in 1912.

While the role of police dogs has since changed due to the spread of DNA testing, security cameras and other tools of technology, the loyal companions have remained beside the MPD, which celebrated the 150th anniversary of its establishment last month.

The police dog system is said to have begun in Germany at the end of the 19th century.

In 1912, during Japan's Taisho era, the Tokyo police acquired from Britain a Scotch Collie and a Labrador. The dogs were also used for activities to raise awareness for crime prevention among the members of the general public.

While existing records also show that the Tokyo police used Airedale Terrier and Doberman dogs in the early Showa era, German shepherds and Labradors have made up the majority of police dogs due to their athletic physique and their obedient and eager-to-please temperament.

