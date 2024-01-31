BOJ Policymakers Showed Expectations for 2 Pct Inflation in 2013

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Many Bank of Japan policymakers showed expectations for the country's economy to achieve the central bank's 2 pct inflation target at their meetings in the second half of 2013, according to a transcript of the meetings released Wednesday.

Sentiment improved and prices rose in the six months after then BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who took office in March 2013, launched quantitative and qualitative monetary easing in April that year.

The drastic monetary easing policy, which sought to double the amount of monetary base in two years, was aimed at raising expectations for higher prices ahead among households and businesses by showing the BOJ's readiness to push ahead with the easing by any means.

Core consumer inflation, which excludes fresh food prices, climbed from a minus 0.4 pct in April 2013 to a plus 1.3 pct in December that year.

At a meeting of the BOJ's policy board on Sept. 5, 2013, then Deputy Governor Kikuo Iwata said that the quantitative and qualitative monetary easing "is bringing about intended effects."

