2 Abe Faction Members to Resign from Govt Posts

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Two members of the Japanese ruling party faction formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plan to resign as parliamentary vice ministers amid a political funds scandal, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The two are Takuo Komori, parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs, and Ryusho Kato, parliamentary vice minister for land, both members of the Liberal Democratic Party's Abe faction.

Speaking to reporters, Komori said that a political group linked to him had failed to report income of 700,000 yen and that the group corrected its political funds report.

"I wasn't aware of the failure, but I apologize for causing political distrust," Komori said.

Kato decided to resign for a similar reason to Komori, people close to him said.

