Ethics Panel Inquiries on LDP Lawmakers over Slush Funds Up to Diet: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday that the Diet, the country's parliament, should decide whether to summon to ethics panel meetings lawmakers of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party involved in the party's slush funds incident.

Kishida made the comment in response to questions by Kenta Izumi, head of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, at a plenary session of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet.

Izumi called LDP factions' violations of the political funds control law by concealing income from fundraising parties "unprecedented misconduct." In the incident, many LDP lawmakers, chiefly members of a faction previously led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, did not report kickbacks they received.

When asked if lawmakers involved will be punished, Kishida only said the LDP "is trying to find out the facts" and that it "will consider how to respond after taking appropriate steps."

As for the government's fiscal response to the aftermath of the Noto Peninsula earthquake, Kishida ruled out the immediate possibility of compiling an extra budget.

