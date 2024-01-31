Electricity Restored in Most Areas Hit by Jan. 1 Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Hokuriku Electric Power Co. said Wednesday that electricity has been “mostly restored” after a month of outages caused by the massive earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1.

Restoration efforts have been aided by a total of about 4,600 personnel dispatched from power companies across the country.

In Hokuriku Electric’s service area, more than 40,000 houses were temporarily without power following the New Year’s Day quake.

About 2,500 houses are still without electricity, as it is expected to take more time to fully restore electricity in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, where roads were severely damaged by landslides.

Even in the hardest-hit cities, about 90 pct of houses had power as of Wednesday, Hokuriku Electric said.

