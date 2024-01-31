Yoshioka to Become SMBC Nikko Securities CEO

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. said Wednesday that it will promote Senior Managing Executive Officer Shuji Yoshioka, 59, to president and CEO on April 1.

Its current president, Yuichiro Kondo, 61, and chairman, Yasuyuki Kawasaki, 64, will step aside to become corporate advisers.

The personnel changes come as the company believes that it has made certain progress in efforts to prevent a repeat of the stock market manipulation case for which it was punished by the Financial Services Agency in 2022.

"We have almost finished building a framework to strengthen our management system," Yoshioka told a press conference in Tokyo on the day. "My mission is to complete the reconstruction of our company."

SMBC Nikko Securities is under the wing of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Two presidents before Kondo came from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., the group's banking arm. Yoshioka is from Nikko Securities Co., now SMBC Nikko Securities.

