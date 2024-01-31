Daihatsu to Resume Shipments of 2 Models Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Wednesday it will resume shipments of inventories for two vehicle models on Monday, after their safety was confirmed by the transport ministry.

This will mark the first resumption of vehicle shipments by Daihatsu since the Japanese automaker suspended them for all domestic models on Dec. 20 last year due to its cheating to obtain type certificates necessary for mass production.

The two models are the Probox, which is supplied to Toyota Motor Corp., the parent of Daihatsu, and the Familia Van, provided to Mazda Motor Corp.

Since the safety of the two models was confirmed by the ministry on Jan. 19, Daihatsu had been considering when to resume their shipments while assessing customer reactions.

In a statement released Wednesday, Daihatsu said that customer expectations for shipment resumptions for the two models are increasing as the vehicles are necessary in their daily lives and jobs.

