Fire Hits Jera's Thermal Power Plant in Aichi Pref.

Taketoyo, Aichi Pref., Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--A boiler facility exploded and caught fire at Jera Co.'s thermal power plant in the town of Taketoyo, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Operations at the power plant were suspended about 20 minutes later, while no injuries were reported in the incident, according to the company and local fire department officials.

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the 17-story boiler facility. A bunker for temporary storage of coal and other fuels exploded, and the fire reached a belt conveyor about 20 meters above the ground.

Jera is jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. At the Taketoyo plant, the No. 5 unit, which uses coal and woody biomass fuel, began commercial operation in August 2022.

