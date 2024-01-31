2 Abe Faction Members to Be Removed from Govt Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Two members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction will be replaced as parliamentary vice ministers amid a political funds scandal involving the faction, formerly led by the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The two are Takuo Komori, parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs and communications, and Ryusho Kato, parliamentary vice minister for land, infrastructure, transport and tourism. Their departures are believed to be effective dismissals by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"I take my responsibility as their appointer seriously," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office on the day. Meanwhile, he indicated that three other parliamentary vice ministers from the Abe faction will remain in their posts.

Komori will be replaced by Shoji Nishida of the LDP faction formerly led by Kishida, and Kato will be replaced by Masanao Ozaki of the faction led by former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai.

In the money scandal, the LDP branches headed by Komori and Kato have been found to have failed to report 700,000 yen and 100,000 yen in income, respectively.

