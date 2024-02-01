Japan Top Source of Visitors to S. Korea for 1st Time in 11 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan became the top source of visitors to South Korea for the first time in 11 years in 2023, exceeding China and the United States, the Korea Tourism Organization has said.

Japan retook the No. 1 spot thanks to improving bilateral relations and the popularity of K-pop artists among young people. The number of visitors from the country totaled 2,316,000 last year, according to the organization.

The result also stemmed from a surge in the number of passenger flights between Japan and South Korea, including those involving regional airports, after COVID-19 border control measures were removed in both countries.

According to an estimate by the Japan National Tourism Organization, South Korea was the biggest source of visitors to Japan in 2023, with over 6.95 million nationals entering the country.

The Korea Tourism Organization said that some 11 million foreigners visited South Korea in 2023, including 2.02 million from China and 1.09 million from the United States.

