More Time Needed for Full Factory Resumption after Noto Quake

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Factories in central Japan are beginning to reopen one month after the Noto Peninsula earthquake, while some need more time to return to full operations in areas hit especially hard by the disaster.

In addition, there are manufacturers that have to cut production due to the disruption of parts supplies from disaster-affected areas.

In the disaster-hit Ishikawa Prefecture, a hub for semiconductor and electronic parts makers, Japan Display Inc.'s plant in the town of Kawakita incurred damage to pipes. JDI says that the plant's production of thin liquid crystal display panels has resumed fully.

At Kaga Toshiba Electronics Corp.'s plant in the Ishikawa city of Nomi, a major Toshiba Corp. production base for semiconductors, the main lines including for power semiconductors are expected to go back online fully in early February.

Murata Manufacturing Co. has 13 plants in Ishikawa and the adjacent prefectures of Toyama and Fukui. Two of the three plants in suspension will resume their operations in early February and early March, respectively.

