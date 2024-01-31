8 of 10 Major Japan Power Firms Log Record April-Dec. Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--Eight of Japan's 10 major power companies posted record consolidated net profits in April-December, thanks to falling prices for fuels such as liquefied natural gas and coal, according to their latest earnings reports released by Wednesday.

The eight companies are Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Tohoku Electric Power Co., Chubu Electric Power Co., Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co., Chugoku Electric Power Co., Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The remaining two--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Okinawa Electric Power Co.--also reported net profits for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, but their profits were not record highs.

Kansai Electric and Kyushu Electric posted net profits of 351 billion yen and 187 billion yen, respectively, reflecting fuel cost savings from improved operating rates of nuclear reactors.

TEPCO booked a special loss of 37 billion yen to compensate fishery operators for the release into the sea of tritium-containing treated water from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

