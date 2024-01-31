Moscow Corrects Medvedev's Remark on Peace Treaty Talks with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Russian government on Wednesday effectively corrected former President Dmitry Medvedev's recent remark suggesting that Russia is ready to conditionally negotiate a peace treaty with Japan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated at a press conference that Russia had stopped such negotiations with Japan because of Japan's sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Medvedev attacked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's policy speech that said that Japan maintains the stance of resolving a territorial dispute with Russia and concluding a peace treaty with the former World War II foe.

The former president added that no one would oppose negotiations with Japan that do not include the territorial issue.

However, the spokeswoman indicated that even such negotiations would be impossible now.

