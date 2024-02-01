Japanese Business, Labor Leaders Vow to Raise Wages

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leader Masakazu Tokura and labor leader Tomoko Yoshino Thursday reiterated their commitment to achieving wage raises that outpace inflation in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks.

In their meeting in Tokyo, Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and Yoshino, president of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, agreed that it is crucial to ensure small companies pass higher costs on to customers to secure financial resources for wage hikes.

The meeting marked the full-fledged start of the shunto talks.

"It's essential this year for the momentum of wage hikes to steadily spread to prompt structural wage increases at small and midsize companies," Tokura said at the start of the meeting.

"I hope major companies will take the lead in this trend by becoming more forthcoming in accepting higher costs," Yoshino said.

