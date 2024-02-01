17 B. Yen Raised for Quake-Hit Ishikawa in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Donations to Ishikawa Prefecture, hit hard by the Jan. 1 powerful earthquake in central Japan, have reached around 17 billion yen, prefectural officials said Thursday.

According to the officials, 223,365 donations totaling 16,925 million yen had been made as of Tuesday.

A committee comprising members of related organizations will decide how to allocate the funds, which will be distributed to disaster-afflicted people via local municipalities.

Satofull Co., a Tokyo-based operator of a website for the central government's "furusato nozei" hometown tax donation system, allows users to make donations for disaster-stricken municipalities without receiving customary return gifts or burdening them with related administrative work.

This service for disaster-hit areas was introduced after the southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto was hit by big quakes in 2016.

