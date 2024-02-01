Tourist Facility Opens Next to Tokyo's Toyosu Market

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--A tourist facility with many food shops and restaurants opened next to Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market Thursday.

"We're convinced that the facility can make visitors feel the charm of diverse dishes by serving fresh and high-quality foods made available thanks to the market," Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told the opening ceremony.

The Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai facility comprises a shopping and restaurant building and a bathing building featuring an open-air bath facing Tokyo Bay and a scenic foot bath garden. It expects 2.6 million visitors annually.

The tourist facility was initially scheduled to open in stages from 2018. But the opening was delayed after Koike, who took office in 2016, postponed the relocation of the former Tsukiji market to the Toyosu district, affecting construction work for the facility.

A 75-year-old local resident said he hopes that Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai "will be a facility anyone can visit, including people living outside Tokyo and Japan."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]