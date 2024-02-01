Japan Lawmaker Kakizawa to Quit over Alleged Vote-Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese State Minister of Justice Mito Kakizawa on Thursday tendered his resignation as a House of Representatives lawmaker after he was indicted in a vote-buying case over a Tokyo mayoral election.

Kakizawa submitted the resignation to Lower House Speaker Fukushiro Nukaga in the morning. His resignation is expected to be approved at a plenary meeting of the all-important chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, later Thursday.

To fill the vacancy that will be left by his resignation, a by-election will take place in the No. 15 constituency of Tokyo on April 28 under the public offices election law.

Kakizawa, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in December last year, has been elected to the Lower House five times.

He has been indicted for offering money to some members of Tokyo's Koto Ward assembly and others as compensation for campaigning to help former Koto Mayor Yayoi Kimura win the mayoral election in April last year. Kimura resigned as mayor of the ward, which is the Tokyo No. 15 constituency, in November last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]