Aozora Bank Expecting 1st Net loss in 15 Years in FY 2023

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Aozora Bank said Thursday that it expects to log a group net loss of 28 billion yen in the fiscal year through March, its first red ink on an annual basis in 15 years.

The Japanese bank earlier projected a net profit of 24 billion yen for fiscal 2023.

The downward revision comes as the bank increased reserves to cover possible losses on loans for U.S. commercial real estate amid a deteriorating market. It will also write off losses on securities, including foreign bonds, whose latent losses have ballooned due to a rise in U.S. interest rates.

The bank last saw a net loss, totaling 242.5 billion yen, in the year through March 2009.

Also on Thursday, Aozora Bank said that Deputy President Hideto Omi will succeed Kei Tanikawa as its president on April 1.

