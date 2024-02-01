Honda to Test Automated EV, Robot in Ibaraki Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Joso, Ibaraki Pref., Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will conduct demonstration tests of a self-driving electric vehicle and a logistic robot in Ibaraki Prefecture, eastern Japan, from mid-February.

The four-seater EV, named CiKoMa, can travel at speeds of up to 20 kilometers per hour. It will transport people between a "michi no eki" roadside rest station in the city of Joso and a strawberry-picking farm 850 meters away for free.

At the farm, people can take a walk with the WaPOCHI robot, which follows them by identifying their silhouette. It can carry cargoes weighing up to 30 kilograms.

Honda aims to collect data from the tests for use in product development.

Artificial intelligence is used in both the EV and the robot, enabling them to avoid obstacles and respond to gestures, such as hand waving.

