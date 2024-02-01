Japan Voices "Serious Concern" over Myanmar Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa expressed "serious concern" about the worsening situation in Myanmar on Thursday, the third anniversary of a military coup in the Southeast Asian country.

In a statement, Kamikawa mentioned the death and injury of "many innocent civilians" in airstrikes and other acts of violence there.

The minister urged the Myanmar military to immediately stop the violence and release detained pro-democracy leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.

Japan "will listen carefully to the voices of the people of Myanmar and engage in dialogue with various stakeholders" and "will also further strengthen coordination with ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and work to improve the situation," she said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]