Japanese Lawmaker Kakizawa Quits Lower House

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese State Justice Minister Mito Kakizawa on Thursday resigned as a House of Representatives lawmaker after he was indicted in a vote-buying case over a Tokyo mayoral election.

To fill the vacancy in the Lower House left by Kakizawa's resignation, a by-election is expected to take place in the No. 15 constituency of Tokyo on April 28.

Kakizawa, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in December, has been charged with buying votes in a mayoral election in Koto Ward in April. He has been elected to the Lower House five times.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]