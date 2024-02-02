JAXA Halts Lunar Lander SLIM's Operation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, has said it halted the operation of its small lunar lander because night fell at the landing spot, making the probe's solar cells unable to generate power.

The Small Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, went into sleep after Wednesday's operation, JAXA said Thursday.

SLIM made a lunar landing Jan. 20, making Japan the fifth country to succeed in such an operation. But it was soon put into a dormant state.

After resuming operation Sunday, the craft captured images of rocks on the lunar surface with its multiband spectroscopic camera unit.

The unmanned lander has completed its observation mission, JAXA said. The agency will examine the data sent from SLIM to look into the origin of the moon.

