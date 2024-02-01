Toyota to Extend Production Halts at 4 Plants in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. will keep six production lines at four vehicle plants in Japan suspended until Monday, company officials said Thursday, following an engine test scandal involving Toyota Industries Corp.

The four plants, located in Aichi, Mie and Gifu prefectures, are expected to resume operations once the transport ministry confirms that engines supplied by Toyota Industries meet regulatory standards.

Toyota Motor halted on Monday production of vehicles that use engines supplied by Toyota Industries, including the Land Cruiser SUV.

