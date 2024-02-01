Japan to Provide Up to 6 M. Yen to Households Hit by Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to provide up to 6 million yen to households with elderly members in areas hit by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Up to 3 million yen will be provided to households depending on the damage to their homes. In addition, up to 3 million yen will be given to those with elderly or disabled members.

Kishida unveiled the additional aid at the first meeting of the government's support headquarters for recovery and reconstruction after the 7.6-magnitude quake. The support headquarters replaced the quake response headquarters a month after the disaster.

"We will work responsibly until the return of the affected people and the revival of the affected areas," Kishida stressed. "The government will work as one to strongly promote recovery and reconstruction efforts."

The prime minister ordered an acceleration of the construction of temporary housing. He also indicated a plan to take measures, such as lowering interest rates on housing loans, to prevent young people and households raising children from moving out of the affected areas.

