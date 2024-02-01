Kamikawa to Visit Fiji, Samoa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament approved on Thursday Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa's trip to Fiji and Samoa for four days from Feb. 9.

Kamikawa is scheduled to attend in Fiji a foreign minister-level meeting of 19 Pacific countries and territories, also including Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Palau.

The meeting participants are expected to reaffirm the importance of the rule of law at a time when China is strengthening its hegemonic ambitions and discuss local need-based measures to help alleviate the climate change effects and prevent disasters in the region.

In her first visit to Samoa since taking office, Kamikawa aims to enhance bilateral relations.

