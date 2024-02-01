Kirin to Acquire Healthya Beverage Biz from Kao

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. said Thursday that it will acquire the Healthya tea catechin beverage business of household goods maker Kao Corp.

The acquisition, set for Aug. 1, is aimed at strengthening the beverage group's health-related operations, which are expected to grow. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Kao will concentrate its management resources on mainstay operations, such as skin care products.

Healthya green tea was launched in 2003 as the first tea drink certified by the government as effective in reducing body fat. A total of about 3.1 billion bottles have been sold.

As competition in the market for beverages with health-promoting functions has intensified in recent years, Kao has come to believe that the Healthya business can grow more strongly under the Kirin group, which has expertise in beverages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]