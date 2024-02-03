Nuclear Emergency Guidelines to Be Reviewed after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Shika, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has decided to review its guidelines for evacuation in the event of nuclear emergencies, after the Jan. 1 earthquake that mainly struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan heavily damaged roads around the Shika nuclear power station set to be used by local residents during evacuation.

The 7.6-magnitude quake also damaged many buildings, leaving some areas inaccessible for more than a week.

"Maybe we will be abandoned if something happens," said a local staying at an evacuation center in the Fukura Port district in the Ishikawa Prefecture town of Shika, located on the peninsula. The shelter is about 1 kilometer to the north of the nuclear plant in the town.

Ryoichi Nozaki, the 66-year-old head of the district, said that he did not have to worry much about the plant as it was offline at the time of the temblor, but noted that he did not receive any information about the situation at the nuclear facility in the aftermath of the quake.

Under evacuation plans, residents of the district are set to flee to the neighboring Ishikawa town of Noto, northeast of Shika, in the event of a serious accident at the Shika plant. But this would have meant that evacuees moved closer to the epicenter of the Jan. 1 quake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]