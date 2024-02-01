Death Toll in Noto Quake Rises to 240 in Ishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture from the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck central Japan’s Noto Peninsula on New Year’s Day rose to 240 as of 2 p.m. Thursday, the prefectural government said.

The deaths include 15 people who died due to indirect causes related to the quake. Fifteen people remain missing.

Around 40,490 homes in eight municipalities are still without running water. About 2,400 households still face power outages, according to Hokuriku Electric Power Co.

A total of 14,431 people remain evacuated.

A total of 9,199 people are currently living at evacuation facilities set up at school gymnasiums and community centers, while 4,944 people have relocated to hotels and other facilities accepting such people as secondary evacuation sites.

