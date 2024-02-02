Apparent Chinese Buoy Found in Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--A buoy with Chinese characters meaning "China ocean monitoring" has been found drifting in Japan's exclusive economic zone in the East China Sea, a government spokesman has said.

"We've reported to the Chinese side and are asking for an appropriate explanation," Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya told a press conference Thursday.

On Monday, a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship found the buoy and issued a navigation warning to other vessels.

Moriya said that the buoy is submerged upside down and that the government has confirmed it is not functioning.

