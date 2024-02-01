LDP's Abe Faction Ends 45-Year History amid Money Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction held its last general meeting at the Japanese ruling party's headquarters on Thursday, as its senior members were urged to decide their own fate following a high-profile political funds scandal.

At the start of the meeting, former LDP General Council chair Ryu Shionoya said that the faction, formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was founded in 1979 and this year marks its 45th anniversary.

"It is gut-wrenching that we have to close this historic group," said Shionoya, who has recently served as the faction's chairman.

But at the meeting, many participants complained that the faction's executives had not adequately explained their involvement in the money scandal. Some urged them to take "political responsibility."

Shionoya himself was urged to resign as a lawmaker. "I take (the call) seriously and will make a decision at an appropriate time," he said.

