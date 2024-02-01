S. Korean High Court Reverses Wartime Labor Ruling in Favor of Japan Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Seoul High Court overturned a lower court ruling on Thursday that dismissed plaintiffs' damages claims in a wartime labor lawsuit against seven Japanese companies.

The high court sent the case back to the Seoul Central District Court, finding it problematic that the lower court ruling supported the Japanese companies' position that the wartime compensation issue was resolved by a 1965 bilateral pact.

The lawsuit was filed against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. and six other firms by 18 plaintiffs, mainly bereaved relatives of Koreans who were requisitioned workers during World War II.

The case was brought to the high court after the district court issued the rare ruling in June 2021 that ran counter to the Supreme Court's decisions in 2018 and later in favor of compensation claims in 12 similar cases.

The district court ruled that the right to sue Japanese companies for compensation for wartime labor is restricted by the 1965 agreement that property- and claim-related issues between Japan and South Korea were settled completely and finally.

