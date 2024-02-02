WeWork Japan to Rehabilitate Itself under SoftBank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Shared-office operator WeWork Japan G.K. has said it will rehabilitate itself under the civil rehabilitation law as a unit of mobile communications business SoftBank Corp.

The Japanese arm of U.S. co-working office giant WeWork Inc. has filed with Tokyo District Court to start civil rehabilitation procedures and received approval, WeWork Japan said Thursday. The amount of its debt was not disclosed.

SoftBank agreed to sponsor the rehabilitation, planning to take over WeWork Japan as early as April. SoftBank aims to expand the WeWork Japan operations by generating synergies using its own expertise on digital transformation.

In the United States, WeWork Inc., which had received a huge investment from a fund of SoftBank's parent, SoftBank Group Corp., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2023 after being hit by a slump in office demand.

WeWork Japan, set up in July 2017, operates about 40 shared offices. Its services will continue during the business succession process, the company said.

