Japan to Give Digital Nomads Resident Status

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Friday that it will grant the so-called designated activities resident status to digital nomads so they can stay and work in Japan for up to six months.

The measure is aimed at attracting excellent human resources from abroad and expanding consumer spending in areas accommodating digital nomads.

The government hopes to begin the measure after revising related rules and notices within fiscal 2023 ending on March 31.

Digital nomads refer to professionals who work remotely in the information technology, marketing, consulting and other fields on a global scale. They are often high-income earners.

An estimated number of such workers across the world is over 35 million. According to a foreign survey, the annual spending by digital nomads is put at 787 billion dollars.

