Japan to Host Pacific Island Leaders in July

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japan will host leaders from 18 Pacific island nations and regions for a summit meeting in Tokyo July 16-18, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

The leaders will discuss climate change among other topics, Hayashi said at a press conference.

"It is an important opportunity to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law, and expand the circle of cooperation," Hayashi said, signaling the need to counter China's growing influence in the region.

The Pacific islands summit has been held every three years since 1997.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa will meet with her counterparts from the Pacific island countries and regions in Fiji on Feb. 12 to lay the groundwork for the summit, her ministry said.

