Police Search Home of Alleged 1970s Japanese Bomber

Tokyo, Feb. 2 (Jiji Press)--Police Friday searched the home near Tokyo of a deceased man who claimed to be a suspect in one of a series of bombings in the 1970s in Japan.

The Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department carried out the search in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, on suspicion that the man violated the explosive substances control law.

The man died Monday at a hospital in Kamakura, also Kanagawa, four days after he identified himself as Satoshi Kirishima, who was put on the wanted list for his alleged involvement in the April 1975 bombing of a building in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district as a member of a radical group.

The bureau is trying to confirm his identity by analyzing items seized from his home and through DNA testing.

According to the sources, the bureau conducted DNA tests on the man with the cooperation of relatives of Kirishima, obtaining results showing no contradiction to the assumption that the man was kin to the relatives.

